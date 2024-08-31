Brent
With Crude Prices Around $75 a Barrel, This High-Yielding Oil Stock Is an Incredible Bargain
Crude oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. They were recently around $75 per barrel, which is about 5% higher than they began the year. It's a great price point for most oil companies, which can produce a lot of cash at that level. That's certainly the case with Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). It can produce a gusher of free cash flow at the current price point. Despite that, the oil stock trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation (even more so after factoring in a highly accretive acquisition it's working to close). Because of that, it's an incredible bargain these days for those seeking a value play in the oil patch. It also offers an attractive income stream (4% forward dividend yield at its most recent combined payment).Devon Energy has worked tirelessly over the years to build a low-cost, U.S.-focused oil and gas producer. That strategy has paid dividends in more recent years. Devon has grown into one of the country's largest onshore producers with a very low-cost resource base. Its crown jewel asset is the Delaware Basin, which has a break-even level of around $40 a barrel. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|77,18
|-0,10
|-0,13
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|73,87
|0,21
|0,29
