31.08.2024 11:08:00

With Crude Prices Around $75 a Barrel, This High-Yielding Oil Stock Is an Incredible Bargain

Crude oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. They were recently around $75 per barrel, which is about 5% higher than they began the year. It's a great price point for most oil companies, which can produce a lot of cash at that level. That's certainly the case with Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). It can produce a gusher of free cash flow at the current price point. Despite that, the oil stock trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation (even more so after factoring in a highly accretive acquisition it's working to close). Because of that, it's an incredible bargain these days for those seeking a value play in the oil patch. It also offers an attractive income stream (4% forward dividend yield at its most recent combined payment).Devon Energy has worked tirelessly over the years to build a low-cost, U.S.-focused oil and gas producer. That strategy has paid dividends in more recent years. Devon has grown into one of the country's largest onshore producers with a very low-cost resource base. Its crown jewel asset is the Delaware Basin, which has a break-even level of around $40 a barrel. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 77,18 -0,10 -0,13
Ölpreis (WTI) 73,87 0,21 0,29

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen