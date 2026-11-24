The World Gold Council has completed the first live pilot of a digital settlement system designed to make physical gold easier to trade and use across wholesale financial markets.

HSBC, J.P. Morgan and StoneX traded, settled and used fractional ownership of physical bullion as collateral in legally binding transactions through instruments known as Pooled Gold Interests (PGIs), the council said on Tuesday. ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) acted as operator and Baton Systems as technology provider.

“This is a historic step forward for the gold market, preserving trust in physical ownership while opening up new ways for gold to be used in modern financial markets,” World Gold Council CEO David Tait said in the release. “This kind of significant progress can only be achieved when the industry works together.”

The pilot comes as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority considers industry feedback on the use of tokenized gold in wholesale markets, including as collateral. The parallel developments could strengthen London’s position in the modernization of global gold-market infrastructure.

The council’s Wholesale Digital Gold initiative remains at the pilot stage and is designed to complement rather than replace existing allocated and unallocated gold settlement systems.

Fractional ownership

The model allows wholesale market participants to electronically buy, sell and transfer ownership interests in a pool of segregated physical gold bars without moving the underlying metal.

During the pilot, participants placed 400-oz. London Good Delivery gold bars into the system and created PGIs that granted them proprietary interests in the pooled bullion. They withdrew the metal after settling the transactions, completing the full settlement lifecycle.

“Gold ownership that is fractional, readily transferable and insolvency remote would allow gold to be used more widely across financial markets, including as collateral,” J.P. Morgan global head of physical commodities Mark Amlin said.

StoneX global head of metals Michael Skinner said the initiative could give clients greater flexibility, reduce operational friction and improve capital efficiency.

Scaling the system will require reliable governance, technology and data management, according to IBA president Clive de Ruig, while Baton Systems CEO Arjun Jayaram highlighted the need for real-time processing and distinct data permissions for each participant.

The council first outlined the initiative in a September 2025 white paper developed with advice from Linklaters and Hilltop Walk Consulting. It continues to seek input from market participants, regulators and technology providers as it develops the framework.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com