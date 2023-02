World's Biggest Gold Miner Makes $17 Billion Acquisition Bid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's gold in them there... mergers and acquisitions.Newmont, the world's largest gold miner by output, announced Monday it's making an offer for Australia's biggest miner, Newcrest, valuing it at $17 billion. Gold M&A has been steadily gaining traction over the past few years, and if the deal is successful it could effectively result in a duopoly between Newmont and rival miner Barrick.Continue reading