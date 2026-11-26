If you're building a portfolio to survive a potential market crash or economic downturn, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) should be on your list. The Toronto-based companies combine exposure to gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, with strong balance sheets that can withstand liquidity crunches.

All gold mining stocks present a relatively high level of risk. The price of gold vacillates wildly. The precious metal hit an all-time high of $5,589.38 per ounce at the end of January but is now trading at around $3,572 per ounce.

It's cost-intensive to run a mining company, and even when gold prices are rising, operational costs and debt loads can easily outweigh a company's profit potential. Agnico Eagle Mines and Franco-Nevada both mitigate those risks, but in substantially different ways.

Continue reading