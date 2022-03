Worried About Nickel and Other Shortages? These 3 Dividend Stocks Should Do Well Anyway

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, it feels like there has been a shortage of everything. Global lockdowns and supply and demand imbalances have reminded the world how dependent it is on the real economy and commodities.Prices of nickel, copper, iron, steel, and other base metals are up big over the last year, which is leading to rising input costs in just about every industry.Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three dividend stocks that should do well even amid global raw material shortages. Here's why.Continue reading