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26.09.2026 11:36:00

Would Trump's Proposed Diesel Export Ban Reduce U.S. Energy Prices? Actually, It Might Backfire. Here's Why.

It often seems like Americans can't agree on anything these days, but most people would likely agree that fuel prices are too high. Sharply higher oil prices due to the Iran war's supply disruptions are causing everyone pain at the gas pump. But beyond the Iran war's impact on the price of regular gasoline, this aspect of "Trumpflation" is also driving up the price of another important fuel: diesel.

Most Americans don't buy diesel directly, but its cost affects the price of almost everything that we do buy. Diesel-fueled trucks carry huge volumes of products from factories and farms to our store shelves, and a large majority of farm equipment runs on diesel, too. Diesel prices have increased by 83% in 2026, according to CNN. And on Sept. 22, according to AAA data, the price of diesel reached its highest-ever recorded average price nationwide: $6.5276 per gallon.

With the midterm elections coming up in November, politicians are getting nervous about this growing fuel affordability crisis. The idea of a diesel export ban has suddenly become a hot topic in Washington. Republican senators and representatives from states like Iowa and Tennessee have proposed a temporary ban on diesel exports in the hope of reducing fuel costs for farmers and truck drivers.

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