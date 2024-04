WTI expected to continue pullback before rebounding

WTI oil prices have pulled back since mid-April after the market priced out a risk premium from oil prices. This came after Iran’s indication of no immediate retaliation against Israel and downplaying the impact of the recent strike, raising hopes for reduced hostilities between the two countries. Additionally, recent data from the Energy Information Administration showed a higher-than-expected increase in US crude inventories which implies weaker demand and is considered bearish for prices. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel