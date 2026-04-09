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09.04.2026 04:15:00
XOM/CVX: How Volatile Oil Prices and Global Tensions Could Impact Integrated Oil Giants.
This time is different. At least that's how things feel while you are in the middle of them. However, most of the time, a more appropriate saying is "this too shall pass." If you are watching the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are ready to deal with whatever comes their way, most notably including the eventual end of the conflict. The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher. However, they remain incredibly volatile as news from the region ebbs and flows. In the near term, higher oil prices are a net benefit for integrated energy giants like Exxon and Chevron. While they have exposure to the entire energy value chain, their production businesses remain important drivers of revenues and earnings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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