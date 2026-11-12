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12.11.2026 21:30:02

XOP vs AMLP. Is a Midstream or Upstream Energy ETF the Better Buy as Oil Prices Stay High?

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides high-yield exposure to midstream energy infrastructure, while the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT:XOP) targets upstream producers with a much lower expense ratio.

Energy investors often choose between the commodity-price sensitivity of exploration and production and the fee-based stability of midstream infrastructure. This comparison examines how these two popular funds differ in cost, portfolio concentration, and historical risk-adjusted returns within the volatile energy sector.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Nov. 10, 2026.

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Ölpreis (Brent) 96,34 0,52 0,54
Ölpreis (WTI) 88,56 -0,18 -0,20

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