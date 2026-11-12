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12.11.2026 21:30:02
XOP vs AMLP. Is a Midstream or Upstream Energy ETF the Better Buy as Oil Prices Stay High?
The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides high-yield exposure to midstream energy infrastructure, while the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT:XOP) targets upstream producers with a much lower expense ratio.
Energy investors often choose between the commodity-price sensitivity of exploration and production and the fee-based stability of midstream infrastructure. This comparison examines how these two popular funds differ in cost, portfolio concentration, and historical risk-adjusted returns within the volatile energy sector.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Nov. 10, 2026.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|96,34
|0,52
|0,54
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|88,56
|-0,18
|-0,20
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