WTI
|
12.09.2023 16:30:00
You Can't Control Oil Prices, but You Can Control What You Do About Them
Saudi Arabia's announcement that it would extend its voluntary production cuts through the end of the year sent oil prices back upward this past week. That action serves as a painful reminder to anyone who relies on oil for transportation, heating, or as raw material that we mere mortals are not in charge of the price of that globally critical commodity.The ugly reality is that you can't control oil prices. Still, you can control what you do about them. There are likely changes that you can make to your lifestyle that can reduce the impact that higher oil prices have on your personal financial situation. These six ideas can help you get through this period of sustained high prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|92,59
|0,40
|0,43
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|89,27
|0,42
|0,47
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger bleiben im Wartemodus -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Der DAX wagt keine großen Sprünge. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.