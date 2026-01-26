|
26.01.2026 12:43:00
Zijin to buy Canada’s Allied Gold for $4B in cash
Zijin Gold said Monday it will acquire Canada’s Allied Gold (TSX, NYSE: AAUC) in an all-cash transaction valued at about C$5.5 billion as the Chinese miner ramps up its global expansion and bullion prices fuel global mining consolidation.China’s largest gold miner will pay C$44 per share, a 5.4% premium to Allied’s last close and about 27% above its 30-day average price as of Jan. 23. US-listed Allied shares rose nearly 4% in premarket trading.The agreement includes a C$220 million termination fee payable by Allied under certain conditions, subject to shareholder approval and clearance under the Investment Canada Act.Allied chairman and CEO Peter Marrone said the sale follows a strategic review launched in 2024 that examined alternative combinations and joint ventures, and reflects the value of the company’s African portfolio. The acquisition will add three producing mines to Zijin’s portfolio that were expected to generate up to 400,000 ounces of gold last year, with the Sadiola mine in Mali accounting for roughly half of that output. Allied’s assets also include operations in Ivory Coast and the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia.Expansion playZijin Gold, which operates in nine countries, spun off from Zijin Mining Group last September to accelerate overseas growth and made a strong Hong Kong debut amid a sustained rally in gold prices. Parent company Zijin Mining already has several projects in Africa, including copper and lithium assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a gold mine in Ghana.Higher gold prices have lifted miner margins and cash flow, pushing large producers to favour acquisitions over new mine development to secure long-life assets.The deal also lands as Canada and China move to ease trade tensions following a preliminary agreement this month to cut tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, while vowing to ease trade barriers and strengthen strategic cooperation.The companies expect the transaction to close by late April 2026.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 094,29
|111,40
|2,24
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Wall Street gewinnt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.