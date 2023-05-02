Goldpreis
ZIMBABWE’S central bank is to sell a gold-backed digital currency from May 8 in an effort to stabilise its currency and offer and alternative to the US dollar.“The issuance of the gold-backed digital tokens is meant to expand the value-preserving instruments available in the economy and enhance the divisibility of the investment instruments and widen their access and usage by the public,” Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya told Bloomberg News for an article republished by BusinessLive.The tokens will be sold through banks in local and foreign currency at a 20% margin above the interbank mid-rate, said the newswire. They would be introduced in two phases initially for investment and then for transactions.This year, Zimbabwe’s local currency has declined 35% against the US dollar, which superseded it as the preferred currency for transactions, said Bloomberg News.The central bank has been building gold reserves and acquiring other precious minerals since the introduction of a policy in 2022 that compels miners to pay part of their royalties in cash and metal. It is banking on the stash to help it with the latest plan, it said.Persistence Gwanyanya, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), said this week that the authority needed about $100m (about R1.8bn) of gold for the project.The plan for the digital currency was approved by the MPC in March, eight months after Zimbabwe introduced gold coins as a store of value to help support the local unit.Nigeria in 2021 became the first country in Africa to introduce a digital currency.The post Zimbabwe’s central bank to launch gold-backed digital currency on May 8 appeared first on Miningmx.
