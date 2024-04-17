Atlanta Fed Survey Finds Business Inflation Expectations Edged Down To 2.3% In April

(RTTNews) - Year-ahead inflation expectations among businesses in the southeast U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of April, according to the results of a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Wednesday.

The survey found that firms' year-ahead unit cost expectations slipped to 2.3 percent in April from 2.4 percent in March.

The Atlanta Fed noted year-ahead unit cost expectations have fallen meaningfully since hitting a peak of 3.8 percent in April 2022 but remain somewhat elevated relative to their pre-pandemic average of 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the survey found that sales levels and profit margins continue to run below what firms consider to be normal.