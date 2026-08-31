Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,8911
 AUD
0,0011
0,06 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
01.09.2026 01:06:34

Australia August Manufacturing PMI Steady At 52.0 - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand at a steady pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.0.

That was unchanged from the July reading and it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the latest strengthening of business conditions was a solid and accelerated increase in new orders, the second expansion in as many months. Moreover, the latest rise in new business was the sharpest since January as some panelists reported an improvement in market conditions.

Additionally, new export orders returned to growth following a marginal fall in July. The rise was the second in the past three months, but only slight.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notierte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen