Australia Building Approvals Fall 1.0% In January

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia in January was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month - coming in at 12,850.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the 9.5 percent drop in December.

Private sector houses fell 9.9 percent to 7,461, while private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 19.5 percent to 5,238.

The value of new residential building rose 19.4 percent to A$7.14 billion, while the value of non-residential building climbed 12.4 percent to A$4.92 billion.