Australia Building Approvals Rise 4.0% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at 12,661.

That follows the 27.1 percent decline in January.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 11.3 percent on month to 8.520, while approvals for dwellings other than houses sank 9.5 percent to 3,935.

On a yearly basis, overall approvals tumbled 31.1 percent, approvals for houses sank 13.6 percent and approvals for other than houses plummeted 45.7 percent.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for the value of total building approved rose 19.7 percent in February, following a 19.2 percent fall in January.