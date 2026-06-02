Australia Building Approvals Sink 3.4% In April

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 16,710.

Approvals for private sector houses dipped 1.0 percent on month to 10,088, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses lost 3.6 percent to 6,403.

On a yearly basis, total approvals were up 10.2 percent, private sector houses rose 7.0 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 20.5 percent.

The value of total building work approved rose 10.2 percent to A$18.64 billion after a 19.5 percent March fall.