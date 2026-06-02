Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,8789
 AUD
0,0062
0,33 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
02.06.2026 04:05:22

Australia Building Approvals Sink 3.4% In April

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 16,710.

Approvals for private sector houses dipped 1.0 percent on month to 10,088, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses lost 3.6 percent to 6,403.

On a yearly basis, total approvals were up 10.2 percent, private sector houses rose 7.0 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 20.5 percent.

The value of total building work approved rose 10.2 percent to A$18.64 billion after a 19.5 percent March fall.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:40 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
01.06.26 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.06.26 Zurich Insurance: Diese US-Titel standen im ersten Quartal im Portfolio

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - KOSPI dank KI-Euphorie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenso tiefer. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen