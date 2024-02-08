Australia Building Approvals Tumble 9.5% In December

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 9.5 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 13,085.

That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in November (originally 1.6 percent).

Private house approvals fell 0.5 percent on month to 8,416 - again matching forecasts following the 4.3 percent contraction in the previous month.

The value of new residential building fell 3.8 percent to A$6.03 billion, while the value of non-residential building fell 10.6 percent to A$4.32 billion.