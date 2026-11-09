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09.11.2026 02:14:13

Australia Building Consents Climb 5.1% In September

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at 17,948.

That was in line with expectations following the 5.2 percent decline in August.

On a yearly basis, permits sank -0.8 percent - again matching forecasts following the 12.1 percent spike in the previous month.

Permits for private sector houses were down 5.3 percent on month and up 9.6 percent on year at 10,432. Permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 16.6 percent on month and tumbled 20.5 percent on year.

The value of residential building fell 2.8 percent to A$11.06 billion, while the value of non-residential building surged 45.9 percent to A$7.96 billion.

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