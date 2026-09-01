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01.09.2026 03:36:52

Australia Building Consents Sink 3.6% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 17,687.

That beat expectations for a decline of 4.8 percent following the 7.2 percent gain in June.

On a yearly basis, approvals rose 9.0 percent - slowing from 28.8 percent in the previous month.

Approvals for private sector houses fell 4.2 percent on month and added 6.0 percent on year to 10,199. Approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses slipped 0.4 percent on month and jumped 19.9 percent on year to 7,119.

The value of total building work approved rose 3.3 percent to A$21.19 billion, after a 1.5 percent June fall.

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