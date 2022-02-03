Australia Building Permits Spike 8.2% In December

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issue in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 17,698.

That beat expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the increase of 3.6 percent in November.

Approvals for private sector houses dipped 1.8 percent on month to 10,444 after rising 1.4 percent in the previous month.

Approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 27.5 percent on month to 7,008.

On a yearly basis, approvals for total dwellings were down 7.5 percent, for private sector houses tumbled 21.3 percent and for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 24.5 percent.