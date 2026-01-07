Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0080
 AUD
0,0051
0,25 %
07.01.2026 03:11:00

Australia Building Permits Surge 15.2% In November

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia in was up a seasonally adjusted 15.2 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 18,406.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 6.1 percent contraction in October.

On a yearly basis, building permits jumped 20.2 percent after slipping 2.2 percent in the previous month.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 1.3 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year to 9.458, while approvals for private sector dwellings excluding houses surged 34.1 percent on month and 55.3 percent on year.

The value of total building work approved rose 12.8 percent to A$18.38 billion, after a 1.8 percent October fall.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
