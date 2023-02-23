Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
23.02.2023 01:43:50
Australia Capital Spending Climbs 2.2% In Q4
(RTTNews) - Private new capital expenditure was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$35.016 billion.
That beat expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction in the previous three months.
Capex for buildings and structures rose 3.6 percent on quarter to A$18.536 billion, while capex for equipment, plants and machinery added 0.6 percent to A$16.480 billion.
On a yearly basis, building capex gained 3.8 percent and equipment capex rose 3.4 percent, and total capex was up 3.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Wall Street startet fester -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen starten höher in den Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.