Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
01.12.2022 01:38:33
Australia Capital Spending Slips 0.6% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$33.878 billion.
That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous three months.
On a yearly basis, overall capex rose 1.7 percent.
Capex for buildings and structures rose 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year to A$17.571 billion, while spending on equipment, plants and machinery sank 1.6 percent on quarter but gained 2.2 percent on year to A$16.308 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.