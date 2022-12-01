01.12.2022 01:38:33

Australia Capital Spending Slips 0.6% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$33.878 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, overall capex rose 1.7 percent.

Capex for buildings and structures rose 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year to A$17.571 billion, while spending on equipment, plants and machinery sank 1.6 percent on quarter but gained 2.2 percent on year to A$16.308 billion.

