Australia Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.

The policy board of the RBA, led by Governor Michele Bullock, decided to maintain the cash rate target at 4.35 percent.

The board also retained the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances at 4.25 percent.

"The Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range and will remain vigilant to upside risks," the bank said.

"The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the Board is not ruling anything in or out," the bank added.

The bank said it will rely upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.