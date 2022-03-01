Australia Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Australia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.

The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate target unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent.

The Board said it will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range. While inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target range.

The bank noted that the war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty.

Although the bank highlighted the risks from the Ukraine war when it kept interest rates unchanged, an upside surprise in the first quarter inflation will trigger the first rate hike in June, Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics, said. The economist expects headline inflation to surpass 4 percent before long.