Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
03.10.2023 06:19:17
Australia Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Australia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight session on Tuesday.
The policy board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 4.10 percent. The decision matched economists' expectations.
The central bank has raised its key rates by 4 percentage points since May last year. "The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so," Governor Michele Bullock said.
"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risk," she added.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.