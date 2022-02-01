Australia Central Bank To Cease Bond Purchase Program

(RTTNews) - Australia's central bank decided to discontinue the bond purchase programme and left its key rate unchanged on Tuesday.

The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to cease the further purchases under the bond purchase program, with the final purchases to take place on February 10.

The board also decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent.

Lowe said faster-than-expected progress has been made towards the RBA's goals and further progress is likely. In these circumstances, the board judged that now was the right time to end the bond purchase program.

Further, the governor said ceasing purchases under the bond purchase program does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates. He added that the bank will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range. While inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target band.