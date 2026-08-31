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31.08.2026 03:53:01

Australia Company Gross Operating Profits Rise 1.8% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Company gross operating profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, profits were up 7.4 percent.

The increase was driven by support from the mining, technical service and manufacturing sectors, while retail and wholesale trade were down.

Wages and salaries rose 1.4 percent on quarter and 5.7 percent on year, while inventories dipped 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year.

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