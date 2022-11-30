Australia Construction Work Done Rises 2.2% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The value of construction work done in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$54.787 billion.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.8 percent contraction in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, construction work done rose 1.1 percent.

Building work was up 1.2 percent on quarter and down 1.7 percent on year, while residential work rose 1.3 percent on quarter and fell 5.2 percent on year, non-residential work added 1.1 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year and engineering work gained 3.4 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year.