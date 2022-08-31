31.08.2022 04:20:18

Australia Construction Work Done Sinks 3.8% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$52.073 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in the previous three months.

Building construction was down 4.6 percent on quarter to A$29.587 billion, while residential construction fell 6.8 percent to A$17.433 billion, non-residential dipped 1.1 percent to A$22.486 billion and engineering slipped 2.7 percent to A$22.486 billion.

On a yearly basis, total construction done was down 4.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen