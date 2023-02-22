22.02.2023 01:39:07

Australia Construction Work Done Slips 0.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$55.272 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, construction was up 1.0 percent.

Building work was down 1.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year at A$30.578 billion, while engineering work rose 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year to A$24.693 billion.

