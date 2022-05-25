Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
25.05.2022 03:35:59
Australia Construction Work Sinks 0.9% On Quarter In Q1
(RTTNews) - The value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$55.663billion.
That missed expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in the three months prior. It was up 1.4 percent on year.
Non-residential construction fell 1.8 percent on quarter and rose 1.0 percent on year to A$11.841 billion, while engineering construction fell 0.4 percent on quarter and climbed 4.8 percent on year to A$23.551 billion. Building construction sank 1.3 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year to A$30.111 billion.
