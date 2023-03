Australia Consumer Confidence Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday see March results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the index dipped 6.9 percent.

Australia also will see February results for the business confidence survey from NAB; in January, the survey score was +6.

Singapore will release January results for unemployment; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.