Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday see November results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the index slipped 0.9 percent to a score of 83.7.

Japan will provide September figures for household spending and for its leading and coincident economic indexes. Spending is expected to increase 1.7 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year following the 1.7 percent monthly decline and the 5.1 percent annual increase in August. In August, the leading index had a score of 101.3 and the coincident was at 101.8.

South Korea will release September numbers for current account; in August, the current account deficit was $3.05 billion.

Singapore will see October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 117.2.

Taiwan will provide October data for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. In September, imports were down 2.4 percent on year and exports fell an annual 5.3 percent for a trade surplus of $5.02 billion. In September, overall inflation was up 0.03 percent on month and 2.75 percent on year.