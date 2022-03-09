Australia Consumer Confidence Slides In March - Westpac

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Australia took a hit in March, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday with an index score of 96.6 - down 4.2 percent from the February reading of 100.8.

This is the weakest print since September 2020, which is also the last time the index was below the 100-level indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists. That previous low marked the end of a fifteen-month run of pessimism that began when the economy hit a flat patch in the second half of 2019 and worsened dramatically with the onset of the global pandemic just over two years ago.

The latest monthly fall comes as no surprise. The war in Ukraine; the floods in south- east Queensland and Northern NSW; ongoing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates were all likely to impact confidence, although the size of the decline is still notable.

Inflation issues already look to be weighing on both finances and spending intentions. The component 'finances vs a year ago' sub-index fell by 3.9 percent, no doubt partly reflecting the recent weakness in the share market and the 25 percent lift in petrol prices since the beginning of the year, compounded by the fear that there is a lot more to come. The 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index also fell by 4.4 percent as prices of many imported goods have risen in response to the disrupted supply chains and a sharp surge in freight costs.