Australia Export Price Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release Q1 figures for import and export prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Import prices are tipped to rise 0.7 percent on quarter, slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous three months. Export prices are seen lower by 2.4 percent on quarter after slipping 0.9 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see March results for its leading index, with forecasts suggesting no change at 97.7.

China will provide March data for industrial profit, with analysts looking for a decline of 12.0 percent on year after slumping an annual 22.9 percent in February.

Singapore will release unemployment data for the first quarter of 2023; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.