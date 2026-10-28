28.10.2026 23:04:21

Australia Export Price Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release Q3 data for import and export prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, import prices were up 5.7 percent on quarter and export prices rose 1.1 percent.

Japan will see October results for its household confidence survey, with forecasts anticipating a score of 35.1 - down from 35.4 in September.

New Zealand will see October results for the business confidence survey from ANZ and the own activity index from NBNZ; in September, the confidence survey had a score of 51.9 and the activity index was at 47.9 percent.

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