Australia Export Prices Jump 10.1% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Export prices in Australia were up 10.1 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - slowing from 18.0 percent in the previous three months.

The main contributors were coal, coke and briquettes (up 31.6 percent), while natural gas and metalliferous ores and metal scrap also were up.

Import prices were up 4.3 percent on quarter, down from 5.1 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, export prices jumped 38.7 percent and import prices spiked 22.1 percent.