Australia Export Prices Jump 3.5% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Export prices in Australia were up 3.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - slowing from 6.2 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, export prices skyrocketed 38.3 percent.

Individually, coal, coke and briquettes surged 51.9 percent, driven by surging global demand for thermal and coking coals. Gas, natural and manufactured goods spiked 36.1 percent, due to the rise in oil-linked contracts capturing the continued oil price rises in 2021. Non-ferrous metals were up 9.5 percent through increased manufacturing demand as pandemic restrictions ease and economic activity increases.

Import prices rose 5.8 percent on quarter, up from 5.4 percent in the previous three months. They were up 13.8 percent on year.