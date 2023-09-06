Australia GDP Climbs 0.4% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Australia's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was up from 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP jumped 2.1 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.7 percent buy slowing from 2.3 percent in the three months prior.

Capex was up 2.4 percent on quarter, accelerating from 1.8 percent in the previous three months, while final consumption rose 0.2 percent on quarter - steady from the first quarter.