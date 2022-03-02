Australia GDP Climbs 3.4% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDO gained 4.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.7 percent and up from 3.9 percent in the third quarter.

Real net national disposable income rose 1.7 percent, while the terms of trade fell 5.1 percent. Household saving ratio decreased to 13.6 percent from 19.8 percent.