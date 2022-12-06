Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 6.2 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year in the previous quarter.

Australia also will see October data for building permits; in September, permits were down 8.1 percent on month and 12.9 percent on year.

The Philippines will provide October numbers for unemployment and industrial production; in September, the jobless rate was 5.0 percent and production jumped an annual 10.0 percent.

Japan will release preliminary October figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in September, their scores were 97.5 and 101.4, respectively.

Taiwan will see November data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 0.6 percent on year, down from 8.2 percent in October. Exports are tipped to fall an annual 6.7 percent after dipping 0.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus id called at $3.2 billion, up from $2.99 billion a month earlier.

China will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 6.0 percent on year after dipping 0.7 percent in October. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.5 percent after easing 0.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $78.1 billion, down from 85.1 billion a month earlier.

Thailand will see November figures for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation rose 0.33 percent on month and 5.98 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.17 percent.