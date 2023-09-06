06.09.2023 00:00:02

Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Taiwan will provide August figures for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.10 percent on month and 1.88 percent on year.

