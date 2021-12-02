Australia Has A$11.22 Billion Trade Surplus In October

(RTTNews) - Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.22 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$11.0 billion following the downwardly revised A$11.82 billion trade surplus in September (originally -A$12.243 billion).

Exports dropped 3.0 percent on month or A$1.491 billion to A$43.053 billion. Goods were down 3.0 percent on month, while services fell 6.0 percent.

Imports also slipped 3.0 percent on month or A$887 million to A$31.833 billion. Goods were down 3.0 percent on month, while services fell 2.0 percent.