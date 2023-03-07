Australia Has A$11.688 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.688 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of A$12.500 billion and was down from A$12.237 billion in December.

Exports were up 1.4 percent on month to A$58.847 billion, driven by metal ores and minerals.

Imports climbed 4.6 percent on month to A$47.160 billion, fueled by non-industrial transport equipment.