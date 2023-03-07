Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
07.03.2023 01:51:52
Australia Has A$11.688 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.688 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That missed expectations for a surplus of A$12.500 billion and was down from A$12.237 billion in December.
Exports were up 1.4 percent on month to A$58.847 billion, driven by metal ores and minerals.
Imports climbed 4.6 percent on month to A$47.160 billion, fueled by non-industrial transport equipment.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Wall Street letztlich kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markierte dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebte einen kaum bewegten Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.