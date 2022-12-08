Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
08.12.2022 01:40:22
Australia Has A$12.217 Billion Trade Surplus In October
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$12.217 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$12.1 billion following the A$12.444 billion surplus in September.
Exports were down 0.9 percent on month to A$60.066 billion after rising 7.0 percent in the previous month. Total goods credits were down 1.1 percent at A$53.253 billion, while total services credits rose 0.4 percent to A$6.813 billion.
Imports fell 0.7 percent on month to A$47.850 billion after being roughly flat a month earlier.
