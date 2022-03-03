|
03.03.2022 01:39:23
Australia Has A$12.891 Billion Trade Surplus In January
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.891 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for a surplus of A$9.05 billion and up from A$8.356 billion in December.
Exports were up 8.0 percent on month or A$3.487 billion to A$49.251 billion, driven by a rise in the export of metal ores and minerals; exports were up 1 percent in December.
Imports fell 2 percent on month or A$581 million to A$36.359 billion, driven by a fall in telecommunications equipment and capital goods; imports were up 5 percent in the previous month.
