Australia Has A$13.201 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$13.201 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a surplus of A$10.5 billion following the A$12.217 billion surplus in October.

Exports were down 0.4 percent on month to A$59.348 billion yen, led by an increase in Other mineral fuels.

Imports slipped 1.0 percent on month to A$46.147 billion, driven by a decline in freight transport.