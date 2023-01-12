Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
12.01.2023 01:40:56
Australia Has A$13.201 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$13.201 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat expectations for a surplus of A$10.5 billion following the A$12.217 billion surplus in October.
Exports were down 0.4 percent on month to A$59.348 billion yen, led by an increase in Other mineral fuels.
Imports slipped 1.0 percent on month to A$46.147 billion, driven by a decline in freight transport.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht vor wichtigen US-Daten: Wall Street-Handel endet mit klarem Plus -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.