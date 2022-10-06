06.10.2022 02:44:58

Australia Has A$8.324 Billion Trade Surplus In August

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of A$8.324 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$10.1 billion and was down from the upwardly revised A$8.967 billion surplus in July (originally A$8.733 billion).

Exports rose A$1.434 billion or 2.6 percent on month to A$56.774 billion after sinking 10.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports gained A$2.077 billion or 4.5 percent on month to A$48.450 billion after rising 5.0 percent a month earlier.

